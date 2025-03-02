143 Region Six contractors receive payments as road projects near completion

The Ministry of Public Works has taken decisive steps to ensure payments for ongoing infrastructure projects in Region Six are processed promptly.

Regional officers and engineers have collaborated to identify contractors awaiting payments, focusing specifically on those who have completed key stages of their work.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill addresses contractors on Friday

As a result, 143 contractors received their payments at the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) Friday last.

The payments were distributed through two methods, with larger amounts being disbursed via cheque, while approximately 22 contractors received cash payments.

Envelopes for these cash payments were already prepared in advance to expedite the process.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill was present during the distribution exercise and emphasised the ministry’s commitment to settling payments as quickly as possible to avoid further inconvenience to contractors.

Contractors at the Region Six RDC to uplift their payment

They were also encouraged to help streamline the process by notifying colleagues that their payments were ready to avoid unnecessary trips to the city.

With the region’s road construction projects nearing completion, the minister has set an ambitious target to finalise all remaining works by March 31.

“We are behind and we need to finalise this phase before we can move forward with the next programme,” the minister said.

A road in Region Six

A team from the ministry is conducting thorough inspections of every unfinished road to ensure all remaining work is on schedule.

The team is working to gather an accurate count of outstanding projects to better understand the scope of remaining tasks and to track progress more effectively.

