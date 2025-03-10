15 additional houses for construction at Five Miles Housing Scheme

Construction will soon begin on 15 more houses at Five Miles Housing Scheme in Bartica, Region Seven.

Contracts for the project were awarded in January 2025.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal provided the update at a housing outreach at the Bartica Community Centre Ground last Friday.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal conducts a site visit at Five Miles Housing Scheme

Construction on the scheme’s first 40 three-bedroom flat housing units is also nearing completion. Nearly $490 million is being invested in this project.

Two types of three-bedroom houses are being constructed in the scheme − bungalow-roof and V-roof − which cost $13 million and $11 million, respectively.

Several individuals were pre-qualified for these housing units and completed the allocation process during the recent housing outreach.

Some of the houses under construction at Five Miles housing area

The government has exhausted more than $2.5 billion to develop three housing areas in the region at Five Miles, Five Miles Extension and Block CHPA.

The first phase of infrastructure work has already been completed at Five Miles, with works set to begin shortly at Five Miles extension. These works include the installation of water and electricity distribution systems and the development of road and drainage networks and culverts.

Another $1.1 billion has been earmarked to develop Plantation Bartica (Tract Bar), providing enhanced access to the scheme.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal conducts a site visit at Five Miles Housing Scheme

Minister Croal along with a technical team assessed the works’ progression at Five Miles and Tract ‘BAR’ Housing Schemes. He expressed satisfaction with the progress.

These lands were made available through the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission to further the ministry’s housing development agenda.

Individuals who were allocated lands in the housing areas are now able to access their house lots.

The construction of the new homes adds to the ongoing development in the region including works on the water treatment plant at Five Miles.

An aerial view of Five Miles Housing Scheme in Bartica

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

