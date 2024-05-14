15 differently-abled persons being trained in basic computer skills

Fifteen differently-abled persons are presently participating in a comprehensive computer skills training programme, as an integral component of the government’s strategy to promote inclusion and economic empowerment.

Spearheaded by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s Disability Unit, this initiative ignites participants’ interest in the digital sphere while paving the way for financial independence.

Persons Living with Disabilities undergoing training

The eight-day course at the Vryman’s Erven Training Centre in Region Six covers a range of essential components, including typing skills, basic troubleshooting, and internet navigation.

The overarching goal is to equip the persons with the skills needed to seamlessly integrate into the digital world, effectively utilize technological devices, and access vital information.

Scheduled to conclude on May 17, this initiative further underscores the government’s commitment to serving the most vulnerable segments of society by providing support services, information, and resources to individuals with disabilities.

Furthermore, it reflects the government’s ongoing efforts to provide skills training for PWDs, with over 172 individuals having already benefited from similar initiatives through the Learning Lab of the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security.

Plans are in motion to expand training courses to various regions across Guyana, including Regions One, Three, and Nine.

The curriculum encompasses a diverse array of courses, ranging from basic computer skills to specialised training such as Job Access with Speech (JAWS) for the visually impaired, and vocational courses like Garment Construction.

To ensure personalised attention and effective learning experiences, class sizes are kept small, typically consisting of 15 to 18 participants. This inclusive approach underscores the government’s commitment to empowering all citizens, irrespective of their abilities, to lead fulfilling and productive lives.

