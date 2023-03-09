15 women to receive scholarships as MoU signed between First Lady’s office, public service ministry

The Office of the First Lady signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Public Service Ministry to grant 15 fully-funded scholarships to vulnerable women from three local non- governmental organisations (NGOs).

The 15 women will receive training at the Carnegie School of Home Economics.

First Lady, H.E. Arya Ali

First Lady, Arya Ali said women require the tools that are necessary to ensure their participation in the country’s development.

“With our country experiencing unprecedented growth, and rapid transformation, it is incumbent on us, particularly leaders and officials to ensure that our women are not excluded from these exciting opportunities,” the first lady highlighted.



She also called on leaders and other stakeholders to continue to raise awareness on the challenges faced by women.

“I have not shied away from my responsibilities as your First Lady to ensure that I facilitate the provision of opportunities to our women to support their personal and professional development. While we do, I ask other stakeholders to ensure we continue to sing with one voice and continuously raise awareness about the issues which affect us women,” she urged.

Minister of Public Service, Hon. Sonia Parag

Meanwhile, Public Service Minister, Sonia Parag expressed her contentment to be a part of the impactful programme which will empower women.

“It is a priority of ours that women be able to stand on their own two feet … It is imperative that we understand that we have to be able to be the voices for those who cannot be and allow those women to have the opportunities that we have, that others have.”

This is the second phase of the programme with 15 women also benefitted from scholarships in 2022.



