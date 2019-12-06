15 years later, Prosville gets electricity

─$25M invested to bring electricity to Region 10 community

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, December 5, 2019.

After a 15 year wait, Prosville, a community on the outskirts of Linden, officially received its own power supply system.

At a commissioning ceremony on Thursday, residents of the 200-household community commended the Government for fulfilling its promise to ensure Prosville progresses after $25Million was invested to provide electricity.

Handyman Sean Williams said he has moved from Christianburg, Linden to reside in Prosville after acquiring a house lot in the community. The resident said it has been a difficult task of living in a community without the required infrastructure.

“For the three years I have been living in Prosville, it wasn’t easy without light… I feel happy about what Minister Patterson [of Public Infrastructure Ministry] has done for us,” Sean remarked.

The Department of Public Information also heard from a small business owner, Odessa Luther. According to the businesswoman, “it’s a long time we are without electricity. So, it is a very good thing that we got the Government to come in and do this for us.” Odessa further stated that the lack of electricity had dampened the spirit of residents and therefore the change of circumstances was very uplifting.

Leandre Clark, a mechanic for 10 years lauded the efforts made to ensure residents, particularly children can study in comfort. “As time went by, things ended up working out. Since this new government came into power, they promised us that they would give us light for Christmas and it came into a reality,” the mechanic related.

During his address to residents of Prosville, the Public Infrastructure Minister Hon. David Patterson noted the provision of electricity to the community has always been one of the goals of Coalition Government as it determinedly continues to deliver a better standard of living for all Guyanese, irrespective of their political persuasions.

With Prosville located just a few hundred metres from the Linden-Lethem trail that will soon be upgraded into a paved road, Minister Patterson stated the Linden community is poised to benefit tremendously from the change in the infrastructural landscape.

It was further highlighted that the government intends to establish a transit hub in Linden to encourage economic growth from persons travelling from Brazil through the forthcoming Linden-Lethem road.

“We will ensure when people pass, they get to enjoy the hospitality of Linden,” the Minister vowed. Regarding further development of the Prosville neighbourhood, Minister Patterson committed to “… putting in street lights for Christmas [in both] Andyville and Prosville,” Minister Patterson announcement as residents exuberantly cheered.

On March 9 of this year, Minister Patterson and Minister of Finance Hon. Winston Jordan commissioned Prosville’s sister village, Andyville’s power supply system. While at that event, Minister Patterson pledged to guarantee Prossville gets electricity.

Chairman of Linden’s Electricity Company, Tracey Johnson and other community leaders also delivered remarks in support of the move by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure. Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure Hon. Jaipaul Sharma and Member of Parliament Hon. Jermaine Figueira were in attendance.