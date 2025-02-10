150 certificates of title, 125 sale agreements distributed to Lindeners

Residents of Linden in Region Ten are now one step closer to homeownership, with 150 of them receiving their certificates of title and 125 receiving their agreements of sale.

The documents were distributed during a recent two-day outreach at the Watooka Guest House.

The exercise was spearheaded by Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal and Minister within the ministry, Susan Rodrigues.

The recipients were allocated lands at Amelia’s Ward Phase Four/Conception Fitz Hope, where over 400 allocations have been made.

Significant investments, including the $127.5 million injected in 2024 for road construction are being made to develop the scheme and improve access. Lot identification is also ongoing in the area.

Minister Croal said this significant step will fast-track their journey towards homeownership, providing stability for their families.

“We are now at a point where you, your family and children have somewhere that you can call your own…Your advancement in your future therefore starts now,” he added.

The housing and water minister stated that the government will continue to honour its commitments to elevate every citizen’s standard of living as evidenced throughout the years.

Meanwhile, Minister Rodrigues explained that the region will benefit from more housing developments this year as the government is working to acquire more lands to address the region’s housing needs.

This includes the regularisation of at least 800 lots in the region.

The areas to benefit include Siberian; Silver Hill; Coomacka; New Harden; West Watooka; Plantation Wismar; Blocks ‘E’ and ‘F’ of Canva City; Green Valley Block ‘F’; Amelia’s Ward Block 43 and Ituni.

This regularisation process will improve living standards by providing access to basic amenities.

