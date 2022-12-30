1,500 homes to be constructed in new Cummings Lodge Housing Development

– President Ali inspects ongoing works

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Thursday conducted a walkabout in Cummings Lodge to inspect the ongoing works on the development of the housing scheme in the community.

During the walkabout, the head of state noted that the goal is to construct 1,500 houses along with a slew of additional facilities being established in the area, in keeping with the goal of fostering development in the community.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Thursday visited the new Cummings Lodge Housing Development

The Cummings Lodge Housing Development starts from Sophia, Greater Georgetown and ends in the vicinity of Eccles, East Bank Demerara. The sum of $1.4 billion is being invested in developing the area.

President Ali reiterated the call for supplying the community with the necessary services.

Moreover, the housing development is expected to advance southwards, where the access road at the southern end will connect with the East Bank – East Coast Road being constructed through the Ministry of Public Works.

A commercial and medical zone at this end will also be facilitated. An area has already been cleared to commence the establishment of a water treatment plant to further enhance the community.

An ariel view of the moderate-income homes being constructed at Cummings Lodge

The president also paid an impromptu visit to Sophia where he addressed the concerns of several residents. He was accompanied by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ravindradat Budhram.

A map showing the East Bank – East Coast Road being constructed through the Ministry of Public Works

The head of state also inspected ongoing works on the East Bank Four-Lane Highway.

