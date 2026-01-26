$159.1B allocated for new housing and upgraded schemes

A new housing scheme in Guyana (File photo)

To expand home ownership for thousands of Guyanese families, the government has proposed $159.1 billion in the 2026 Budget. The investment will enable the construction of new housing schemes and upgrade existing settlements through the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA).

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, said this signifies the first step in fulfilling the government’s commitment to providing 40,000 families with homes within the next five years.

Importantly, the minister explained that the funds are intended to reduce the large backlog of applications across the regions, with the exception of Region Four, where demand remains high due to the rapidly expanding economy.

According to the minister, in 2026 alone, 15,000 house lots are expected to be developed, empowering thousands of families with home ownership.

To create “better planned, liveable communities,” Minister Singh announced that $8 billion will be allocated to undertake community enhancement programmes, including the construction of recreational spaces, internal drains, green spaces, street lights and the creation of mini industrialised zones.

This was a key commitment outlined by the government in the lead-up to the 2025 general and regional elections.

This investment will build upon the significant accomplishments of the government during its first term, which saw the allocation of more than 50,000 housing lots from 2020 to 2025.