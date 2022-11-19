$15M Agro-processing facility commissioned at St Ignatius, Region Nine

Today, Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha comissioned a $15 million agro-processing facility in St

Ignatius, Region Nine.

During a regional outreach in 2020, farmers requested assistance with retrofitting the building, making it more modern.

During today’s commissioning exercise, Minister Mustapha told farmers that the government recognizes the importance of agro-processing and as such this facility has been made operational for the benefit of all farmers who require assistance to process their produce.

The rehabilitated facility is expected to improve the socio-economic status of all within the region through the creation of employment for approximately farmers and 40 women. The facility will also have a positive impact on neighboring businesses and the government’s school feeding programme.

The facility’s production capacity is projected at 6,480kg of peanuts and cashew nut butter, and 50kg of dehydrated fruits and vegetables on a monthly basis.

