1,600 students to benefit from new Tuschen, Nismes Secondary Schools

More than 1,600 students will soon have access to the highest quality of secondary education, as construction is almost completed on Tuschen and Nismes Secondary Schools in Region Three.

The one-flat, $864.705 million Tuschen Secondary, will have several allied buildings featuring 24 classrooms, laboratories, a TVET centre, a canteen, a multi-purpose hall, a cafeteria, a sanitary block, fire prevention mechanisms, and an outdoor recreational facility.

Tuschen Secondary School Tuschen Secondary School

The $1.3 billion facility at Nismes will be furnished with all the necessary amenities to meet the needs of the students in the region.

Construction ongoing on Nismes Secondary School

“The whole purpose of constructing secondary schools across the country, particularly here in Region Three, is to ensure that every single child can get into a high school,” Minister of Education Priya Manickchand said during a recent site visit at Nismes Secondary.

Minister Manickchand being provided with a project update on Nismes Secondary School

To address this pressing issue, the government undertook a massive building-out of secondary schools both in Regions Three and Four to make sure students are comfortably accommodated to receive their education.

With the imminent opening of these schools in September, the ministry will be able to close all the primary top schools across Region Three.

Minister Manickchand also turned the sod for Vreed-en-Hoop Secondary at Crane worth $979.6 million. When completed, the state-of-the-art school will accommodate over 500 students, providing academic and technical education opportunities.

It will feature over 20 classrooms, laboratories for physics, chemistry, and biology, and a TVET wing equipped with industrial technology and home economics laboratories.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand during a site inspection of Tuschen Secondary School in Region Three

Students will also have access to a multi-purpose hall, cafeteria, library/document centre, and outdoor recreational spaces to support sporting activities.

The project, which is divided into four lots, will be executed by K&S General Construction, D&S Construction, Ele’s Trading and Hardware and PS23 Construction.

GR Engineering will provide consultancy and supervision for the project that is scheduled for completion in nine months. The building out of these schools forms part of the ministry’s overall objective to expand access to quality secondary education nationwide.