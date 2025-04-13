163 Individuals Awarded International Certifications in Technical and Vocational Fields Through WIIN Programme

One hundred sixty-three (163) individuals celebrated a significant milestone on Saturday afternoon, graduating from a diverse array of technical and vocational courses offered by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN), in collaboration with esteemed training partners City and Guilds and Nations Inc.

The graduation ceremony was a highlight of the second day of the We Lift 5 event.

The graduating cohort comprised 102 females and 61 males, demonstrating the programme’s broad reach. Graduates earned specializations in critical and in-demand trades, including carpentry, electrical installation, welding, and plumbing.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Hon. Dr. Vindhya Persaud, emphasised the importance of international certification for young people in today’s competitive job market.

While the WIIN programme was initially conceived to empower women, its impact has been amplified by the inclusion of male participants through the Ministry’s ‘Mpower’ initiative.

“It was intended for women to jump into unconventional areas, but I am also happy to see young men here graduating, which shows how WIIN and ‘Mpower’ works hand in hand, two programmes of the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security which focuses on upskilling and introducing persons to technical skills that are lucrative and much needed in our country,” Minister Persaud stated.

The Minister further urged the newly certified graduates to capitalise on the burgeoning opportunities within Guyana’s construction industry.

She underscored the pivotal role these skilled individuals will play in driving both their own financial independence and the nation’s economic growth.

“I want to see you excel and succeed, but I would also like to urge you to give back to your country and do something worthy and worthwhile with what you have achieved today,” the Minister passionately conveyed.

Meanwhile, Pamela O’Toole, Director of Nations University Inc., acknowledged the significance of hosting the technical and vocational training at the institution for the first time.

Director O’Toole expressed her gratitude for the fruitful collaboration with the Ministry in fostering the development of essential skills among Guyana’s youth.

She encouraged the graduates to maintain their collaborative spirit and relentlessly pursue their aspirations.

“I must thank everyone at the Ministry, City and Guilds, and Nations for ensuring that the WIIN programme is extremely relevant, highly successful, and constantly increasing the range of courses and meeting the needs of the workforce in Guyana as we stream forward hand in hand in our exciting path of national development,” Director O’Toole affirmed.

Looking ahead, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, in partnership with its collaborators, has set an ambitious goal to train 1,000 additional individuals in an expanded selection of technical and vocational disciplines this year. The Ministry remains committed to proactively creating pathways for young people in Guyana to achieve personal growth and contribute meaningfully to the country’s advancement.

