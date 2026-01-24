$168M Cullen Sea defence project passes halfway mark

A $168 million sea defence project at Cullen, on Guyana’s Essequibo Coast, has passed the 50 per cent completion mark, as the government continues to invest in protecting vulnerable coastal and riverain communities across the country.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Madanlall Ramraj, and engineering team inspecting Cullen’s Sea Defence

The update was provided by Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Madanlall Ramraj, during a visit to the construction site on Friday. Minister Ramraj said an additional 200 metres of rip-rap protection is currently being installed.

“Sea defence isn’t just about preventing water,” Minister Ramraj said. “It is about protecting people and bringing immediate relief to their worries. This government is acting before disaster strikes, not after.”

He said the intervention at Cullen reflects the administration’s broader commitment to safeguarding coastal communities through timely and strategic investments, adding that sea defence remains a key pillar of the government’s infrastructure and climate resilience agenda.

Ongoing works on the Cullen Sea Defence

Chief Sea and River Defence Officer, Kevin Samad said the foreshore at Cullen had historically been protected by natural barriers such as sand, loam and vegetation.

However, he noted that progressive erosion over the past five to six years required the intervention of engineers.

“We have started implementing a phased rip-rap structure. Over the last five years, we have completed about 750 metres. The works you are seeing now are phase five, which is another 200 metres, bringing us close to one kilometre,” he stressed.

He said coastal erosion in the area was occurring gradually and that there was no immediate threat of a breach or flooding.

Ongoing works on the Cullen’s Sea and River Defence

Monitoring and construction, he added, would continue in phases over the next two to three years.

Phase five of the project is being executed by a local Essequibo-based contractor and was awarded in mid-December.

Despite ongoing rainy-season conditions, Samad said works were progressing ahead of schedule, with completion expected by mid-February.

Meanwhile, the Regional Chairman of Region Two, Davin Mohan, welcomed the development, describing it as a significant improvement for the community.

“We used to have massive erosion along this sea dam. Now, under this government, we are seeing major infrastructure works. This sea defence will protect residents, prevent flooding and transform this community.”

Mohan said he was pleased with the Ministry of Public Works’ swift response, calling it a clear sign of development under the current administration.