169 roads were constructed in Region Five in 2023 – MP Jaffarally

Member of Parliament, Faizal Jaffarally on Wednesday highlighted that the PPP/C Government has constructed 169 roads in Region Five in 2023, as compared to the 32 roads that were built by the previous government in five years.

He added that every Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) and community benefited from these interventions, as the region’s infrastructural landscape continues to transform rapidly.

Member of Parliament, Faizal Jaffarally

Eleven roads were constructed in Belladrum, four in Ithaca, three in Blairmont, and four in Shieldstown.

Within three years, many community grounds have been rehabilitated in areas such as Ithaca, Cottonfield, Blairmont, No 28, Belladrum, De Hoop, and Fairfield.

“We have developed those community grounds. We believe that the resources of this country must benefit all Guyanese of our country…We have repaired and built pavilions. We have installed street lights and built pathways” he said.

The government is modernising the education system to create a conducive environment for learning. To this end, MP Jaffarally highlighted that budget 2024 will cater for a brand-new school at the Burma Housing Scheme in Mahaica-Berbice.

Currently, Augsbury Primary School has a population of nine students, he added.

With keen focus to provide educational opportunities to pursue post-secondary education, about 1,420 students in the region received Guyana Online Academy for Learning (GOAL) scholarships in various programmes.

The community of Morakobai received 217 solar panel systems in 2023 to improve access to electricity.

The Moraikobai Tourism Committee received a boat with a 25-horsepower engine totaling over $15 million in 2023 to boost tourism-related activities.

Through various measures, the government has made strides in empowering farmers to promote sustainable agricultural practices.

Farmers have also benefitted from increased access to irrigation and drainage systems, as well as training programmes to help them to adopt new methods.

In 2023, rice production increased to 264.073 metric tonnes which is an increase of 21,000 metric tonnes over 2022 in the region.

A drying floor was constructed at Cotton Tree. A total of 635 farmers benefitted from 6,709 bags valued $33 million.

