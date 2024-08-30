17 young adults receive certificates in hospitality

Seventeen participants have received certificates from the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) for completing the Student Work and Internship for Tourism (SWIFT) programme.

The initiative, designed to enhance skills in the tourism and hospitality sectors, involved students interning at six prominent establishments: Ramada Georgetown Princess Hotel, Wanderlust Adventure Tours, Dagron Tours, Caribbean Inn Inc, Grand Coastal Hotel, and Maggie’s Catering Inc.

THAG representatives alongside the participants of the SWIFT hospitality programme

During the certificate ceremony held at the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) on Friday, several participants shared their experiences with the Department of Public Information (DPI).

One of the interns, Justin Mars, spoke positively about his time in the programme.

Justin Mars, a participant in the SWIFT hospitality programme

“My experience there was a wonderful one. I chose to go into it to get the opportunity and to gain work experience before coming out of high school,” Mars stated.

Another participant, Shavalle February, shared how her confidence grew throughout the internship.

“I interacted with new people every single day. The first day was a bit difficult, but as the days went by, it was much better for me,” February told DPI.

Shavalle February, a participant in the SWIFT hospitality programme

Onelicia Ramsammy, who interned at Herdmanston Lodge, highlighted the skills she developed during her placement.

“I improved my communication skills, assisted in coordinating and scheduling events, and helped my boss stay updated with her events,” she explained.

Onelicia Ramsammy, a participant in the SWIFT hospitality programme

THAG’s Executive Director, Oslyn Kirton, underscored the importance of SWIFT in addressing the labour shortage in Guyana’s hospitality industry.

“We started this because we are aware that our industry has a huge labour shortage and with all these new hotels coming into play, we need to start preparing. Hence, we thought it best to have these trainings early,” Kirton said.

Kirton also announced plans to expand the SWIFT programme in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

The SWIFT programme is a testament to ongoing efforts to build a skilled workforce, ensuring Guyana’s rapidly growing tourism and hospitality sectors are well-prepared for future demands.

