178 solar panels distributed to Upper Berbice River villages

Some 178 solar panels and accessories were distributed to several villages in the Upper Berbice River by Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill recently.

During the distribution ceremony at the information and communication technology (ICT) hub at DeVeldt Village, 123 of the photovoltaic systems were handed over to DeVeldt and a total of 55 were distributed between Fort Nassau and Gateroy Savannah.

Solar panels and accessories

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke to the beneficiaries who were elated about the new improvement.

Chairman of the Community Development Council, Laxley Lindie explained that the panels will offer immense relief to the residents.

“I know that this is a big relief to people. I am thankful to know that this could have been done in our community,” Lindie stated.

Community Development Council Chairman, Laxley Lindie

Another resident, Mathew Brimmond said he is overjoyed by the move the government made to ensure homes within the area are lit and he looks forward to future development plans for the community.

“We never really had the opportunity to have this. So, we are thankful for it and we hope that we can get much more,” Brimmond told DPI.

Gateroy Resident, Matthew Brimmond

Meanwhile, Minister Edghill updated residents on the government’s development initiatives, with a particular focus on the delivery of solar panels, public works, health, and education.

The minister explained that the efforts made to support those riverine areas to date are only the beginning of what the government has in store for its citizens.

“These solar panels are three times the size of the ones that we have distributed before. It’s 165 watts and since the place is hot these days, along with the panel everyone is getting a fan,” the minister announced.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill

The fulfillment of the government’s ongoing photovoltaic (PV) system distribution is in keeping with the government’s commitment to deliver 30,000 solar panels to families in riverine communities bridging the gap between the hinterland and the coastland.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

