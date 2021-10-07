18 new community enhancement workers to be employed in Mahdia

In Mahdia, Region Eight, 18 persons will soon be employed as Community Enhancement Workers (CEWs) to improve the aesthetics and infrastructure in the township.

Ten persons will be selected from the Campbelltown community, while eight will be hired for the Mahdia Town Council. This will complement the existing seven CEWs being managed by the local organs.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, MP made the commitment during a recent two-day outreach to the region.

“We recognise that enhancement workers play a significant role in expanding and transforming the infrastructure of our communities and as a government, we have promised people jobs and this is one of the many initiatives implemented to fulfill that, but it also allows locals to identify areas for enhancement.”

The minister said the initiative will impact the safety and wellbeing of residents and as such, he expects the CEWs to assist in the government’s efforts to develop every community.

Mayor of Mahdia, His Worship David Adams told DPI that the town council once had more than 10 CEWs, however, a number of persons left the job, putting a strain on the remaining workers.

“We have been trying to have our strength increased to the correct amount and I am happy that he (the minister) has indicated that we will once again operate at full capacity,” he said.

Some $1.1 billion has been allocated for the CEWs programme to continue the preservation and enhancement of communities countrywide.

CEWs fall under the Community Infrastructure Improvement Project (CIIP). It creates jobs and boost villages and regional economies, along with the tourism sector. CIIP was started in 2014, but was altered in 2015 by the former government to decentralise resources to the Local Democratic Organs (LDOs).