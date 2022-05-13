18 Young Professionals of Linden Allocated Houses

– in first phase of Reg. Ten 1000 Homes Project

Eighteen (18) young professionals from the mining town of Linden, Region Ten will soon be moving into their new homes, having finalised the documentation process for the units.

On Friday, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), Mr. Sherwyn Greaves and staff of the Land Allocation Department facilitated the exercise at the Regional Housing Office, Linden.

A number of the young professionals, including doctors, teachers, police officers, and other public servants were given a walk through of the homes allotted to them in Amelia’s Ward. The beneficiaries will officially receive the keys to their homes in the coming weeks as construction wraps up.

Another twenty-two (22) units will also be handed over in the coming weeks, accounting for the first forty (40) units which have been built.

“This is just the start of a lot of exciting things that are coming to this region. Right now, we’re spending close to $400 million doing preparatory works and so when that is done you will see roads, medical facilities, schools etc,” the CEO stated.

In January 2021, during a cabinet outreach, His Excellency, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali outlined a massive development plan for Linden, inclusive of a 1000 Homes Project. This project will see housing units being constructed to cater for young professionals of all income brackets.

Following this announcement, the Ministry of Housing and Water, through the Central Housing and Planning Authority met with several young professionals who indicated their interest in these homes.

The first phase of the project saw the construction of the forty (40) two-bedroom, one toilet and bath elevated units. Already preparation has started in the form of land clearing and infrastructure development for the second phase of the Government’s 1000 Homes Project for Region Ten.





Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

