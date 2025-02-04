$2.7 billion to upgrade Georgetown markets, drainage network

-as Committee of Supply approves Local Gov’t ministry’s $41.9 billion allocation

More than $2.7 billion has been approved by the Parliamentary Committee of Supply for upgrades to the Bourda Market, Bourda Green, East La Penitence, Stabroek, and East Ruimveldt markets, as well as supporting the drainage network.

These works will be implemented under the Georgetown Enhancement Project.

For Bourda Green, the government may construct a two-storey building to better accommodate vendors and offer a more secure and aesthetic environment for them to ply their trade.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag in the Committee of Supply of the National Assembly on Tuesday

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag on Tuesday told the Committee of Supply that this project stems from consultation with the vendors.

“The vendors indicated that they wanted a proper space they can utilise…and we wanted to maximise the space,” she explained.

Further disaggregating the $2.7 billion allocation, the minister explained that $2 billion will support the development of the drainage network, while $40 million has been set aside for the design and consultancy of the Bourda Green upgrade, and $260 million for phase one construction of this Bourda Green project.

“For the rehabilitation of the East Ruimveldt market, $50 million [has been allocated], $100 million for the rehabilitation of the East La Penitence market …and $200 million for the rehabilitation of Stabroek Market,” the minister disclosed, among other key projects.

Funds are also allocated under the community infrastructure improvement project for the rehabilitation and construction of several markets, including Port Kaituma, Rose Hall, Mon Repos and Rosignol.

The sum of $800 million has also been set aside for the construction of a cultural market at Palmyra, Region Six (East Berbice/Corentyne). The market will serve as an educational and talent-showcasing hub and provide a safe and inclusive space for families.

Solid waste management

Minister Parag acknowledged that solid waste management has been a longstanding and contentious issue, and reiterated the government’s resolve to improve the country’s waste management system and promote a cleaner environment.

Since assuming office, the government has created 13 landfill sites across the country.

In 2025, new landfill sites will be created in regions one, two, three, four, five, six, nine and ten.

“We want to be able to ensure that we also equip the local democratic organs with the capacity to contribute to the collection and disposal of garbage,” she explained.

In this regard, the local government minister added that this year all the Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) and municipalities will be equipped with compactor garbage trucks.

This is in addition to the grants these organs have been receiving annually since 2021; $5 million for NDCs and $18 million for municipalities.

