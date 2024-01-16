$2.7B budgeted for Culture and Arts advancement

The government has allocated the sum of $2.7 billion to revitalize Guyana’s cultural landscape making provisions for a new art gallery and museum and outfitting community spaces for cultural performances.

This was announced by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh, during the 2024 budget presentation at the National Assembly on Monday.

In the year 2023, the culture sector saw a substantial promotion of the arts, culture, and heritage of Guyana.

This was the result of the government’s injection of over $130 million into the restoration of cultural and historical monuments, forts, and buildings across the country.

Art performances

Added to this, the Caribbean Premiere League was an outstanding display of Guyanese talent with the performance of 86 local artiste.

The Cultural and Creative grants benefitted 30 persons with an expected allocation of another 30 to benefit in the year 2024.

Additionally, the government hosted a total of twelve 3-week culture cramps across all regions, where 400 youths were given the opportunity to learn music, dance, visual arts and the preservation of heritage sites.

Children learning to play steel pan

Meanwhile, a sum of $100 million has been dedicated to support activities of the International Decade for People of African descent and further amplify Afro-Guyanese contributions to the nation’s cultural tapestry.

This is in alignment with government’s commitment to promoting the nation’s vibrant arts, heritage, and identity.

