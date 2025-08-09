20-year-old inspires Bartica crowd with story of breaking barriers

A twenty-year-old candidate of the People’s Progressive Party, Minerva Williams, has congratulated the Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali-led government for creating a plethora of opportunities for youths.

Speaking to thousands of residents in Bartica on Saturday, Williams highlighted the lack of opportunities for teenagers under the previous government.

Now, there is a myriad of training opportunities for all Guyanese in a number of fields. And, Williams is one of thousands to have seized one of those opportunities.

She told the large gathering that “at just 20 years old, I am a living proof that the PPP/C Government is the only party that truly has our youth at heart.”

Williams explained that she is currently studying “in a male-dominated field, I am breaking barriers — on my way to becoming one of the first female heavy-duty operators in this region [Seven].

She has attributed her success to the vision of the ruling PPP/C Government.

The young candidate said it is “Because His Excellency, Dr. Irfaan Ali, believes that no dream is too big and no door should be closed to the young people of this country…So my people, young people, remember to vote PPP/C and put that X next to the Cup.”