200 more mining blocks to be distributed in Mahdia

Two hundred additional mining blocks will soon be distributed to miners in Mahdia, Region Eight, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance local gold production.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat made the announcement during a consultation with goldsmiths and jewellers, at Duke Lodge in Kingston, Georgetown, on Tuesday.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat speaking during the meeting on Tuesday

Minister Bharrat said the initiative is one of many designed to address the needs of individuals within the gold mining industry, thereby mitigating the challenges they face.

“On Friday we are going to Mahdia where we will give out 200 blocks… Added to that, we would have given property holdings to about 100 Guyanese miners within the same area of Troy Resources,” Minister Vickram noted.

Interested individuals and organisations can view the available blocks on the maps displayed at the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) head office or the District Mining Stations. The maps are also accessible online at the GGMC’s website https://ggmc.gov.gy/.

Applicants must complete a registration form, which can be obtained from the GGMC offices or downloaded from the website.

For individuals, necessary documents include the company’s Article of Incorporation, the director’s ID or passport, the share certificate, or recent annual returns.

Businesses must also provide a Certificate of Registration along with the necessary documents.

Applicants must be citizens of Guyana, over 18 years old, and should not possess more than three years of medium permits or large-scale licences. Companies must have at least 51 per cent beneficial Guyanese ownership.

One of the recent lotteries in Karouni\14 Miles Issano Area along the Cuyuni-Mazaruni River

Recently, a similar distribution exercise in Region Seven saw the distribution of 150 blocks to small miners.

Minister Bharrat assured that the allocation of these blocks, along with the entry of new mining companies, will significantly boost Guyana’s gold industry.

“The road ahead is a bright one because we have recently signed an agreement with Reunion Gold. I think their production will be over 200,000 ounces annually once they start producing in 2027,” the minister said.

Furthermore, Aurora Gold Mining (AGM) is set to commence underground mining operations soon, to supplement existing production.

