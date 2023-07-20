2,000 houselots to be distributed at Building Expo 2023 – Min. Rodrigues

Some 2,000 individuals will be receiving house lots at the highly anticipated International Building Expo scheduled for August 24 to 27 at the National Stadium in Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues announced that the allocations will be carried out during the ministry’s ‘Dream Realised’ event, which is expected to be one of the expo’s main highlights.

“The land allocation aspect will be featured at the expo and we hope to do it in a way where people don’t have to be waiting too long, waiting all day to receive their allocations,” she told the Department of Public Information in a recent interview.

Last year, the ministry allocated approximately 5, 000 house lots at the expo.

Minister Rodrigues noted that while it was a tedious task, the ministry was adamant about addressing those allocations to clear the backlog.

However, she said the ministry has improved its system, and allocations are expected to be done much faster this year.

The ministry will also have on display model homes, which will provide visitors with a glimpse of the various housing options available to Guyanese.

Building Expo provides a platform for small, medium, and large businesses in the construction sector to exhibit their products and services, launch new ventures, and network with other companies.

Over 30 companies have already expressed their interest in participating in this year’s event. Minister Rodrigues said she anticipates an influx of local and international companies getting on board.

“This year, we look forward to the same level of participation from our corporate sponsors as well as medium and small-scale businesses,” she said.

After a seven-year hiatus, the largest exposition was held at the National Stadium, Providence, last year, attracting the participation of 356 local, regional, and international companies.

This year’s exhibition will be held under the theme ‘Building For All: One Guyana, Many Opportunities.’

