2016 Auditor General’s Report shows APNU+AFC failure in transparency, accountability, good governance

The 2016 Auditor General’s Report thoroughly examined by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) shows the previous APNU+AFC Government’s failure in transparency, accountability and good governance.

This was revealed by Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill Wednesday evening in the National Assembly, during his presentation for the adoption of the PAC report on its examination of the nation’s public accounts for the year 2016.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill

The committee’s report examined the performance of government agencies and ministries, and all that transpired throughout that year.

Accounting officers were brought before the PAC to clarify issues and answer questions.

Following the process, the committee made findings and recommendations which were documented.

Referencing page nine of the document, Minister Edghill told the National Assembly that the general challenges observed across agencies included accounting officers and engineering staff signing off on incomplete and unverified projects.

Additionally, he said there was no adherence to the stores’ regulations and the Fiscal Management and Accountability Act by accounting officers.

Among the many discrepancies noted on page 10 of the document, the public works minister said there were many instances of overpayment to contractors by budget agencies, with some reimbursement pending for years.

He said full payments were made for goods, services and works. However, there are instances where no items were delivered, while some items arrived a year or two years later.

Minister Edghill said the procedure undertaken by the previous government breached the Procurement Act.

“We must ensure at all times that reports that come to the National Assembly, that are sent to committees like the PAC is adequately, properly scrutinised, delt with carefully to ensure we strengthen the accountability framework of this country,” he added.

Minister Edghill underscored that many of the public officers that were appointed by the previous government could not be found when they were asked to appear before the PAC. The motion for the National Assembly to adopt the PAC report was passed.

