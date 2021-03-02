2021 CSEC and CAPE examinations to be written in June/July

The 2021 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) will be written in the original format and administered from June 14th, 2021 to July 16th, 2021.

Candidates will write papers one and two covering all the topics of the syllabus and submit a School Based Assessment (SBA) or Internal Assessment (IA) where necessary.

Additionally, five weeks prior to the examinations, broad topics that will feature on the paper two examinations will be provided to candidates. It must be noted that candidates are still required to prepare for all topics covered in the respective syllabi since the paper one examinations will feature same.

Students will also have the option to defer all or some of the subjects that they have registered to write in 2021 until January or June 2022. Their 2021 SBA or IA will still be valid in 2022. This is to cater for students who may feel that they are not properly prepared to write all or some of their subjects this year.

There will be no financial implications for these deferrals. Candidates are advised that if they wish to defer the writing of some or all of their subjects they need to indicate by May 1st, 2021.