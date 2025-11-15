2024 AG’s report highlights Government’s commitment to accountability, transparency

The government has demonstrated steady progress in areas such as institutional strengthening, financial management and public investment, and it continues to meet its obligations for transparency and accountability as stated in the 2024 Audit Report.

The findings show a government that has made extensive investments in education, capacity building, health, and social development, while ensuring that indigenous communities benefit directly.

Heavy investments have been made in public infrastructure, housing, agriculture, and energy to meet the growing demands of a rapidly developing country. Against this backdrop, the government has been continuously modernising and innovating to meet the increasing demand for space.

Below are the major highlights that demonstrate how Guyana continues to strengthen governance, expand capacity, and deliver for its citizens.

Strong Internal Controls

Over 1 billion recovered.

The government has successfully recovered overpayments on contracts across several ministries, departments and regional administrations.

According to the country’s 2024 Audit Report, a total of 829 contracts totalling $48.19 billion were examined in respect of the Ministries and Regions for the year under review. Overpayments amounting to $1.011 billion were made on measured works under 86 contracts administered by the respective entities.

Heavy Social Investment and High Project Implementation

Salary increases and expanded allowances improved the livelihoods of public servants, teachers, and the Joint Services.

According to the report in “the employment cost category, $ 122.583 billion was spent. The sum of $109.423 billion accounted for wages and salaries, and $13.160 billion for benefits and allowances. This outcome is due to both salary increases and additional employment in key sectors.

was spent. The sum of $109.423 billion accounted for wages and salaries, and $13.160 billion for benefits and allowances. This outcome is due to both salary increases and additional employment in key sectors. Salary increases included the 10 per cent across-the-board salary increase granted to public servants in 2024, as well as enhanced education allowances, qualification allowances, and increases in the Remote Area Incentive, which benefited teachers. Additionally, allowances were increased for uniform, travel and subsistence, housing, station, risk, and motor car for specified categories of workers.

National spending reached $1.188 trillion, with an excellent 97% execution rate for capital projects.

Locally financed projects under the Public Sector Investment Programme achieved an impressive 110.3% implementation rate.

Major improvements spanned housing, water, energy, drainage and irrigation, sea and river defence, hinterland transportation, and community sports grounds.

Strengthened Oversight, Good Governance and Transparency

The Audit Office reaffirmed its independence, integrity, and commitment to cost-effective service. The adoption of modern audit methodologies and the strengthening of partnerships with ministries improved audit outcomes and service delivery.

Guyana met the statutory deadline for the 14th consecutive year, reinforcing consistency and commitment to transparent governance.

A total of 18 performance audits were completed, including a major assessment of NDIA asset management, showing active oversight and scrutiny across government systems.

Continued promotion of transparency, accountability, and modern audit practices across ministries and regions. Ministries such as Foreign Affairs, Natural Resources, Public Service, Parliamentary Affairs and Governance and Legal Affairs were not flagged for any notable findings, according to the Report. This clean record showcases the government’s commitment to accountability and implementation of robust internal controls.

Public Procurement Commission – The 2024 Audit Report cited continued strengthening of the Public Procurement Commission (PPC). The report commended the increased training in procurement through various workshops, contract management, and audit skills that strengthened internal controls. Additionally, the report noted that the commission is subject to separate independent financial audits, which were completed for 2024, indicating strong management and transparency in the agency’s operational processes.

Improved Fiscal Position and Financial Stability

The Audit Report highlighted the government’s discipline as it relates to cash management, with stronger recorded inflows closing off the current year under review (2024), and noted the strong liquid position of the government:

The Consolidated Fund ended 2024 with $35.879 billion, up from $30.187 billion the previous year.

Total government bank balances climbed to $136.9 billion, reflecting healthy liquidity and disciplined cash management.

Significant Growth in Government Revenue

Revenue collections surpassed projections by $67.2 billion.

Improved tax performance across Internal Revenue, Customs, Excise, and Trade Taxes.

Higher oil and gas sector payments, along with greater compliance from individuals and businesses, expanded the tax net.

Increased gold declarations led to higher royalties.

Strong Institutional Capacity Building

60 officers received international training through CAAF and ITEC partnerships.

21 officers developed skills in artificial intelligence and data analytics for modern auditing.

Twelve officers became certified CAAF Fellows—one of the strongest cohorts in the Caribbean.

Collaboration with the Ministry of Public Service strengthened training in procurement, stores regulations, and financial statement preparation across government.

Strengthening the Oil and Gas Oversight Capacity

The Ministry of Natural Resources was commended for its transparency and management of the foreign-funded Guyana Petroleum Resources Governance and Management Project, noting that its accounts are independently audited and are up to date. The last audit for the year ended December 31, 2024, was submitted in June 2025.

Officers received training in crude oil marketing, sovereign hedging, and petroleum revenue management.

Guyana secured membership in the International Working Group on Audit of Extractive Industries—an important recognition on the global stage.

Commitment to Cybersecurity and Data Protection

As the government pushes forward with its digitisation across the public sector, the 2024 Audit report reflected the enhancements necessary to drive the growth and modernisation across industries, some of which include:

Thirty officers completed training in cybersecurity from the Audit Office, strengthening the agency’s ability to protect data and prevent cybercrime. This reflects a proactive approach to safeguarding sensitive government and citizen information.

The 2024 Auditor General’s Report confirms that Guyana is strengthening its institutions, deepening accountability, and reshaping the culture of governance. Revenue performance is improving, national projects are being executed with record efficiency, and public sector training is creating a workforce equipped for modern challenges.

At its core, the report tells the story of a government looking inward to refine its systems while looking outward to uplift its people. The results speak for themselves: a state that is becoming more efficient, a more capable workforce, and a nation that continues to advance, steadily and confidently, toward a prosperous future for all Guyanese.