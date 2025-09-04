2025 elections ‘among most efficient and peaceful’ – PSC

The Private Sector Commission (PSC), one of the accredited local observer missions for the September 1 General and Regional Elections, has commended the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) for what it described as one of the most efficient, peaceful, and transparent elections in Guyana’s history.

At a press conference held on Thursday, PSC Chairman Captain Jerry Gouveia Jr. noted that the PSC’s wide network of observers, including representatives from all ten regional chambers, business support organisations, and major enterprises, was able to provide comprehensive coverage of the electoral process.

Captain Gerry Gouveia Jr., Chairman, Private Sector Commission

“We commend GECOM for the efficiency, accuracy and transparency with which the process was managed and executed. The timely posting of results and information online for the public to view has been instrumental in setting a strong standard for accountability,” Captain Gouveia said.

Across the 2,790 polling stations observed, PSC reported professionalism, patience, and dedication from GECOM staff, noting their competence in managing the voting, counting, and tabulation process. The Commission also highlighted the peaceful conduct of voters and the diligence of political party agents, which contributed to the smooth flow of the process.

The PSC underscored its full confidence in GECOM’s handling of both the electoral process and the ongoing recount. “From all our observations made across the country, the PSC is satisfied that the declaration of results from GECOM is beyond challenge,” the Commission stated.

While commending the overall conduct of the elections, the PSC also made recommendations for improvement. These include better access for differently abled persons, improved signage in larger polling stations, and enhanced working environments for staff and voters, with attention to furniture, ventilation, and climate control.

On the issue of transparency, PSC representatives strongly dismissed any claims of fraud in the recount process, noting that ballot boxes remain sealed, recorded, and carefully verified in front of all party agents and observers. “There is absolutely no room in the process for fraud of any kind,” the Commission emphasised.

PSC’s Vice-Chair Kathy Smith praised the maturity and patience of Guyanese citizens throughout the process. “We must commend ourselves as a people. The international community is looking at us, and we are showing them that Guyanese are committed to upholding democracy,” she said.

The PSC also reiterated its longstanding position on the need for campaign financing legislation, signalling its readiness to resume advocacy on this matter once the new government assumes office.

The Commission urged all political leaders to continue exercising responsible leadership and called on citizens to remain patient as GECOM concludes its work.

“Together, we have shown the world that democracy in Guyana is strong and secure, and we will do whatever we need to do as the private sector to continue to monitor and continue to observe the electoral process… we have full confidence in GECOM to continue the recount and take the electoral process all the way to the declaration of the new President,” the PSC affirmed.