2025 will bring boundless possibilities – President Ali

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said the year 2025 promises opportunities for a more unified and inclusive Guyanese society.

The president noted that one such prospect is democratic renewal through free and fair elections.

In his New Year’s message, the head of state said each citizen has the power to shape the future of Guyana’s democracy in 2025.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali joined Guyanese at several events to usher in the new year

“Elections are not just about choosing leaders; they are about affirming our commitment to a free, fair, and vibrant democratic process. Let us show the world that Guyana’s democracy is not only resilient but robust. Your voice matters, and your vote is your strength,” he said.

President Ali said democracy is the foundation for a just and inclusive society and it is must be protected.

“Our future depends on fairness, transparency, and the trust of the people and together, we will ensure democracy remains our guiding light,” he asserted.

Against this backdrop, the president recognised the significant contributions of former United States President Jimmy Carter, who passed away a few days ago.

The president took the opportunity to highlight the role that the former US president’ played in brokering reforms that led to free and fair elections in October 1992.

“As I said in my message of condolences, President Carter’s standing in Guyana’s history is etched in gratitude and respect,” the president said.

He also said that Guyanese must remain vigilant in safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Further, President Ali highlighted several transformational projects and initiatives that are expected to come to fruition in 2025.

These include the landmark gas to energy project, the new Demerara River crossing, six new regional hospitals and two state-of-the-art nursing schools.

“This year, we will commence the construction of a new bridge across the Berbice River, and advance works on the Wismar Bridge. These river bridges will attract no tolls, will improve connectivity, and open new economic opportunities for all.

Added to this is our ongoing investment in technology for public safety, and we are creating a Guyana where you can move about your daily lives with ease and security,” President Ali emphasised.

The year 2025 will also see intense focus on fostering a cleaner and more aesthetically appealing public spaces through solid waste management initiatives.

“We will do this by improving solid waste management, including garbage collection services, increasing the number of waste disposal dump sites and promoting an improved sense of civic responsibility as well as the construction of attractive play parks and public spaces such as the transformed Kingston Seawall Esplanade, the Lamaha Street Walkway, and the Corriverton Play Park,” he said.

With these kinds of initiatives coupled with direct cash transfer programmes like the $100,000 one-off cash grant, the head of state said that his government will continue to empower Guyanese by ensuring they benefit from the proceeds earned through the capitalisation of the country’s natural resources.

