2,200 house lots distributed in Region Six since 2020

– 1,600 more to be allocated soon

The PPP/C Government continues to prioritise homeownership opportunities for Guyanese nationwide, with over 2,200 house lots allocated in Region Six alone since taking office in 2020.

These allocations were made across several housing schemes, including Fort Ordnance, Williamsburg/Hampshire, Numbers 75 and 76 Villages, Hogstye, and Moleson Creek.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues during remarks at the meeting

This was disclosed by Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, during a public engagement led by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali in New Amsterdam last Saturday.

“On April 25 and 26, we will be back in Region Six to deliver 1,600 house lots to those pending applicants who are waiting,” Minister Rodrigues further announced.

As part of the ongoing housing drive, residential lots will be distributed at Providence/Glasgow.

Every applicant from the region who applied for a house lot on or before December 31, 2024, will receive their allocation letter before the end of this year.

A resident of Region Six selecting his lot number

In addition to land distribution, the government is constructing homes in the region, with 200 low-income houses already completed at Fort Ordinance and Williamsburg/Hampshire.

Construction is nearing completion on the first 100 three-bedroom bungalow units at Palmyra, while work is set to commence soon on another 300 young professional homes there.

Over $15 billion has been invested in infrastructure works across several housing schemes, including Numbers 75 and 76 Villages, Palmyra, Fort Ordnance, and Williamsburg/Hampshire, to support this rapid development.

The government has also distributed over 133 steel and cement vouchers to support families on their journey to homeownership, injecting more than $29 million into the local economy.

Young professional homes under construction in Region Six

Minister Rodrigues emphasised the importance of homeownership, noting that it empowers families and lays the foundation for generational wealth.

“We want Guyanese to own assets. We want you to own your own home. We want you to take control of your financial future. This is how you build real generational wealth,” she said.

Improving treated water access

Region Six’s water sector is also undergoing significant transformation, as the government continues to invest in critical infrastructure.

Rehabilitation and expansion works have been carried out on the Port Mourant and New Amsterdam treatment plants, resulting in improved service delivery and water supply to households.

Steel and cement vouchers

Efforts are underway to modernise and enhance the transmission networks to ensure greater access to treated water.

Construction has commenced on a major water treatment plant at Adventure, while a new well is being drilled at Mara. Six smaller treatment plants are also under construction across the region, with completion expected by mid-2025.

Once these initiatives are fully implemented, 90 per cent of residents in Region Six will have access to treated water.

