23 hinterland CSOs complete ICT training

Twenty-three Community Support Officers (CSOs) from several hinterland communities on Tuesday graduated from a three-week Information and Communications Technology (ICT) course at Global Technology, Georgetown.

The new graduates were selected through the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs’, Youth Entrepreneurship and Apprenticeship Programme (YEAP) to ensure computer literacy in every hinterland community.

(left to right) Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, MP, Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, MP, Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag, MP, at the Community Service Officers’ graduation ceremony.

Addressing the graduation ceremony at the hinterland scholarship student’s dormitory, Minister, Pauline Sukhai, MP, extended congratulations to the CSO’s.

“I want to congratulate you for doing well, and I do hope that as you go back to your villages and your communities that you will be able to share your knowledge. So, you are also going to be the agent of change and I am very proud of you.”

This is the second batch of officers graduating since 2015. The Amerindian Affairs Ministry is hoping to train some 200 students in ICT, 220 in solar panel installation and 220 licensed drivers by the end of the year.

“This investment is an investment in our young people. Our Government has rolled out a number of initiatives that are making positive waves of impact on young people’s lives of our country. And this is a demonstration that the PPP/Civic Government does not only support the training for coastal students, but equally so the hinterland students are all part and parcel of the agenda.”

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, MP, with the 23 CSOs at the graduation ceremony.

Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag, MP, and Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, MP, were present at the event.

“Education has always been something that is important to this Government and there are several initiatives that have been rolled out for the development of not only individuals but the education system. In this particular instance the training is geared towards you getting a skill set or achieving or attaining a skill set whereby you can give back to your community” Minister Parag said.

The ICT training included several components; computer fundamentals, Microsoft Word Processing, Microsoft Excel 2016 and Internet and Email. Upon completion, graduates received Samsung tablets along with their certificates. Among the 23 graduates, eight attained straight A’s and were presented with trophies.

In an invited comment several of the top eight students expressed gratitude for the opportunity.

Nicole Lewis graduated from the ICT programme

Nicole Lewis of Santa Monica, Region Two said she intends to aid in the development of her community through ICT.

“I am thankful for the opportunity of being able to come here and be a part of this training, it is something that I always wanted to do so I am extremely happy to be a part of it. I will be going back to my community to educate other persons on what I have learned, so that my community can be more elevated and better.”

Ruth Henry from Laluni, Region Four shared similar sentiments.

Ruth Henry graduated from the ICT programme

“I am very grateful for this opportunity. I want to thank the Government for this opportunity for giving us a chance to elevate ourselves and be more computer literate. I am proud that I am going back to my community with straight A’s and success. I intend to educate the younger ones, the elders each resident that is capable and want to take the chance to be computer literate.”

The Government plans to commission ICT hubs in 200 communities where CSOs will work to ensure computer literacy.