235 fire hydrants to be repaired in Georgetown

Government has contracted Brass Aluminum & Cast-Iron Foundry Limited (BACIF) to rehabilitate a number of non-functional fire hydrants in Georgetown.

Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud, said a recent inspection found that 121 hydrants are functioning. Another 235 are inoperable, with 53 in need of major repairs, while 182 require minor works.

Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development Anand Persaud along with Chief Fire Officer Kalamodeen Edoo inspecting fire hydrants around the city.

He said the decision to rehabilitate the hydrants follows a direct instruction from His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali. A committee was also set up for this purpose.

The minister, along with Fire Chief, Kalamodeen Edoo, inspected several hydrants around the city on Wednesday. He said the aim is to ensure that all 600 fire hydrants between Industry, East Coast Demerara and Agricola, are functional. The inspection will continue until all fire hydrants are assessed.

“We are working assiduously everyday to ensure that hydrants are being checked and be operationalised in the shortest possible time. I can assure you that this committee, (is) being led by Major General (Ret’d) Joe Singh and he is on top of this entire project,” the minister stated.

Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development Anand Persaud along with Chief Fire Officer Kalamodeen Edoo inspecting fire hydrants around the city.

“I want to warn drivers of motor vehicles that the law will take its course after we erect signage and markings on the road, that fire hydrants are here and there will be no parking,” he cautioned drivers.

The fire chief said plans are in place to install additional fire hydrants in areas prone to fire, and called on the business community to desist from blocking the devices.

“During our inspection campaign we have noticed business people take their items and block fire hydrants. For example, we visit a few businesses place where we saw they block it with suitcases, washing machines. We also observe that persons doing construction (are) blocking these hydrants with debris in terms of sand, stone and cement and we are calling on the public to desist from blocking these fire hydrants because it is there for a purpose.”

With the massive development slated for the country, government is investing heavily in safety. The relocation of the Central Fire Station to Homestretch Avenue is one such investment with a $648 million estimated cost. Construction of the project is expected to commence by the end of 2021 and be completed by the end of 2022.