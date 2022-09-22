25 contractors receive mobilisation advance for Buxton bridges

– project pegged at $56M

Twenty-five contractors from the village of Buxton, East Coast Demerara on Wednesday received their advance disbursement from the Public Works Ministry to begin immediate work on the rehabilitation of 25 bridges within the community.

This is a mere one week after the contractors were awarded the contracts.

A total of $56 million has been allocated for this project.

Days before, contractors in Buxton were engaged in taxation training facilitated by representatives from the National Insurance Scheme, and the Guyana Revenue Authority. Participants were instructed in the various mechanisms of the bidding process, as well as the key processes in applying for business compliance.

The rehabilitation works are based on a promise made by Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips during an outreach back in July.

In July, the village’s NDC chairman had identified 16 bridges in need of repairs. However, following an inspection by the ministry’s engineers, 25 bridges were deemed in need of rehabilitation, and the ministry awarded one lot to each of the 25 contractors.

Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill noted that this is in keeping with the PPP/C Administration’s commitment to ensuring that all persons are granted the opportunity to take part in the country’s development.

The process was spearheaded and guided by Permanent Secretary Vladim Persaud, Procurement Manager, Andy Mahadeo and personnel from the Ministry of Public Works’ Finance Department.

