25 persons benefit from CRMA job-readiness workshop

Twenty-five persons benefitted from the Ministry of Labour-Central Recruitment and Manpower Agency’s (CRMA) job-readiness workshop, which seeks to equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in the professional world.

Beneficiaries of the one-day session held at the Eccles Skills Training Centre on Wednesday, include students who wrote this year’s Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams and persons participating in the skills training programme.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke to several beneficiaries, who said the workshop is a stepping stone towards their professional development.

Tajna Singh from the Houston Secondary School stated, “I expect to learn about the workforce and how to move forward in gaining a job. And also, how to start my own business. I’m still contemplating either to go in cosmetics or to go forward in accounting.”

She commended the staff of the CRMA and regional department for providing them with the knowledge which will significantly prepare them for the world of work.

“I would encourage others because you’re learning a lot about the workforce and how to go forward,” she added.

Also from Houston Secondary, Joshua Edwards described the workshop as phenomenal, “I’m glad to be here to get the experience and the knowledge,” he noted, while disclosing his passion to pursue employment in the information technology field.

Another student from Covent Garden Secondary School, 17-year-old Samuel Harris also wants to take up a career in information technology.

“I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do with my life. So, I think this is a really good step to help us develop our categories or what we could do,” Harris noted.

Kenisha Williams, 18, said, “This work study here is like giving young adults like me the opportunity to go into their careers, a job opportunity.”

Meanwhile, Alicia Hunte, 22, noted that this is the first time she is participating in a workshop of this nature, which will teach her the basics to set up her own business.

Meanwhile, CRMA’s Senior Recruitment Officer, Audrey Kellman highlighted that the workshop aims to educate job seekers on how to prepare a resume, interview ethics, the dos and don’ts of an interview, and enhanced teamwork efforts.

She added that persons from Regions Four, Five, and Six will benefit soon from a job-readiness workshop.

CRMA’s functions include registering persons seeking employment, maintaining a record of notified vacancies in the public and private sectors, matching job seekers with vacancies and arranging interviews for job seekers, and providing career guidance and counselling for those seeking employment. Persons can access the website at https://jobs.gov.gy.

