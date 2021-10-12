$25,000 one-off grant rolled out to Region Six pensioners

Human Services and Social Security Minister, Dr. Vindyha Persaud, MP, rolled out the $25,000 one-off cash grant initiative to pensioners of Region Six, on Monday.

To ensure that the process of uplifting pensions is smooth and timely, Minister Persaud, overlooked the distribution of the grant at several distribution centres in Berbice.

The Minister during the process, took time out for an interview with the National Communications (NCN) Berbice, to explain the procedures pensioners need to follow in order to uplift the pension books and vouchers.

“Don’t all go today; you have from the 11th to the 15th that is five full days for you. Monday to Friday -distribution time starts at all of the locations at 8:00 am. So, I know the elders have a tradition of going 4 and 5 am, please don’t let your loved ones go that hour. There is no need to do that, there are vouchers for everyone. There is no number system that will be used.”

At the pension outlets, scores of elderly citizens were eagerly awaiting their 2022 pension book and the $25,000 cash grant. DPI, spoke with several recipients who shared their views on the initiative.

“Well, I think it is a good initiative, and I think in this COVID crisis it will do extra for us as pensioners. I will buy some groceries because the groceries and everything in the market is so pretty high, triple time what we used to pay and it will go a far way,” said Yvonne Mickle.

Cecil Tello said after receiving his pension book, it is guaranteed that he will be receiving pension in the coming year.

“As a pensioner and it’s coming on to be Christmas and the government has decided to give all the pensioners an assistance, it is very good, they are doing a good job. And a lot of people will appreciate what they have done. That is another good gesture because now you are certain come the next year there is your pension book, you know you are going to get things for the next year to be honest.”

Seigmund Winter said he has lived to see the government fulfil its promise.

“I think they are doing very well in that respect because there is a lot of people who need it, and they are looking after the people as they said, and it has been completed because I heard of this a long while now, and it’s not about hearing about it, I have seen it.”

At the various locations, the Human Services Minister encourages senior citizens to take advantage of the various options provided to uplift their pension. She also urged shut- in pensioners to utilise the option of having their pension delivered to them in the comfort of their homes.