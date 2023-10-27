27 New Providence households to benefit from first-time access to potable water

Twenty-seven (27) families in New Providence, Mahaicony (Region Five) will soon have access to potable water after more than 20 years without this vital service.

Works have begun on the installation of a 4-inch distribution main and the 27 service connections in the area. The contract was awarded to Voglezon Contracting Services and is expected to be completed by the first week of November.

Minister Rodrigues and team during the visit

In 2021, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Warer, Susan Rodrigues, met with the residents of the community. After hearing their plight, she committed to resolving the issue.

On Friday, the minister, along with Member of Parliament, Faizal Jaffarally, Regional Chairman, Vickchand Ramphal and Regional Manager of the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Darsan Heralall, inspected the ongoing works and updated residents on the progress.

During her engagement with the residents, Minister Rodrigues expressed gratitude for their patience. She noted that despite the delays and challenges faced, the region and her office were relentless in their efforts.

“Your regional representatives were aware of the situation, and they informed me. For some, it may seem like a small issue, but it is important to you since access to water is essential,” she said.

The minister added that while the government, through the ministry, continues to focus on major projects, access for smaller communities is imperative.

Minister Rodrigues and team interacting with residents

“We still have communities that don’t have access, and that remains a top priority for the government. Many communities are left out because of how they were formed,” she underscored.

Minister Rodrigues reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring access to potable water to those smaller communities neglected for decades.

She said, “Our job is about finding solutions. When it comes to development for citizens, we must find solutions to ensure that development reaches our citizens, and cooperation is imperative.”

The minister and her team also met with residents of Perth, Mahaicony. Discussions were held on the extension of the water distribution network to the area. Residents also sought the minister’s intervention on various issues affecting them, including road rehabilitation, employment, and other infrastructure development needs of the community.

Minister Rodrigues and team during her visit

The minister assured residents that she would work closely with the region and her other cabinet colleagues to address some of the concerns raised. The regional representatives also took the opportunity to update the residents of Perth on ongoing development works.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

