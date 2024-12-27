274 Guyanese trained in restorative justice in 2024

Approximately 274 individuals underwent comprehensive training in the restorative justice programme this year.

This is according to the Director of the Restorative Justice Centre, Orin Boston, during a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Director of the Restorative Justice Centre, Orin Boston

The training sessions included magistrates, Amerindian village leaders, prison and probation officers, educators, and members of civil society.

Boston said during the aggressive training programme, the centre sought to place emphasis on the school and prison environments, recognising these as critical points in the criminal justice process.

“The school environment is somewhat very critical because it is one of the funnels to the criminal system in the adult stage. Historical data and empirical evidence are enough to lead us towards a very aggressive programme at the school level,” he said.

Additionally, the centre has been tasked with establishing restorative justice offices in every region.

According to Boston, four of these offices have been constructed and are waiting to be staffed.

He explained that in 2025, a comprehensive public relations strategy will be launched to enhance awareness and training.

The goal is to familiarise Guyanese with restorative justice principles and encourage its utilisation as a primary response to minor, non-violent offenses.

“A lot of times, the issue of going to court is not ideally what you want. You want a resolution, and we need to move forward in harmony. Restorative practice definitely brings that aspect into our lives,” he explained.

The enactment of the Restorative Justice Act 2022 laid the foundation for the use of restorative justice as a tool to improve justice outcomes.

Implemented in over 80 countries globally, restorative justice has the potential to alleviate court backlogs, reduce prison overcrowding, and strengthen community relationships.

It is a key component of the IDB-funded Support for the Criminal Justice System (SCJS) Programme, which is scheduled to conclude in 2025.

The SCJS Programme aims to address prison overcrowding by focusing on the overuse of pre-trial detention and the over-reliance on custodial sentences.

The implementation of restorative justice is a pivotal step towards realising Sustainable Development Goal 16: “Promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels.”

