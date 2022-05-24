$28.4M new wing for St Therese primary school

The St. Therese Primary School in New Amsterdam, Region Six is expected to get a new wing at a cost of some $28.4 million which will allow more students to be accommodated at the institution.

The contract for the project was awarded to Professional Engineering and Construction Services. It will feature six additional classrooms to accommodate new students. Work is scheduled to commence in June and conclude within four months.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Nigel Dharamlall, M.P. Minister within Local Government and Regional Development,Anand Persaud, M.P. witness the signing by Regional Six Regional Executive Officer (REO) Narindra Persaud.

Regional Chairman David Armogan told DPI that the much-needed extension will accommodate the increasing youth population in the region.

“St. Therese’s Primary school is one of the major primary schools that we have in the New Amsterdam area…so the number of students applying now to go to that primary school is overwhelming, hence space is no longer available.

We tend to place students to schools nearest to where they live so this is why the problems will be in encountering because the children living around that area have to go to other schools due to the limited space,” he added.

Professional Engineering and Construction Services, contractor Nolan France

When the new wing is completed, students will be able to learn in a conducive environment, while easing financial burden on parents.

Currently, the school houses some 736 students.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Nigel Dharamlall, M.P. Minister within Local Government and Regional Development,Anand Persaud, M.P. bear witness to Professional Engineering and Construction Services, contractor Nolan France signing the contract.

Present at the contract signing were Ministers of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall and Anand Persaud, and Region Six Regional Executive Officer (REO) Narindra Persaud among others.

