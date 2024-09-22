28 km of main access roads to be upgraded in Region Three

The Ministry of Public Works’ Special Project Unit (SPU) is set to begin the rehabilitation of 28 kilometres of main access roads in several Region Three communities within the next week.

The areas benefiting from the infrastructural upgrade include La Parfaite Harmonie, Onderneeming, Westminster, Recht door Zee, and Lust-en-Rust.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill speaking with DPI on Saturday

Speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill on Saturday, said the upgrades are part of a massive infrastructural overhaul in the region.

“La Parfaite Harmonie is where we are undertaking several interlocking road projects…and now that we have completed works in Diamond, we are moving over there,” Minister Edghill stated.

Map showing roads in La Parfaite Harmonie, Onderneeming, Westminster, Recht door Zee, and Lust-en-Rust slated for rehabilitation

Currently, 74 small contractors from various communities are engaged in upgrading the internal roads of La Parfaite Harmonie, Onderneeming, Westminster, Recht door Zee, and Lust-en-Rust.

These upgrades follow a recent visit by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, during which he pledged to improve road infrastructure within these communities.

Minister Edghill highlighted that the road works are integral to the government’s regional development agenda, which aims to boost investment and improve residents’ living standards.

Road upgrades in Region Three

As part of this effort, the government has allocated $221.4 billion to the ministry in the 2024 budget, with $204.1 billion specifically dedicated to roads and bridges.

In 2023, the government spent $134.3 billion on improving road connectivity nationwide, with over $65.9 billion allocated to upgrade, construct, and rehabilitate roads through various programmes.

These investments have enabled major developments across the country.

