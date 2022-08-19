28 students benefit from youth camp programme 

– better informed of Guyanese culture, history

Approximately 28 students from communities between Buxton to Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara (ECD) completed the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport’s Annual Youth Camp Programme on Friday.

The students were exposed to various aspects of Guyanese culture and history, through art and craft, drumming and music over the past three weeks.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall distributed the certificates of participation to the students during a simple ceremony at the Lusignan Community Centre, ECD.

Minister Nandlall told students that the programme aligns with President Dr Irfaan Ali’s ‘One Guyana’ vision.

“You being brought together in this simple but significant engagement is part of the Government’s policy of promoting this idea of ‘One Guyana,” bringing our young people together because you are our most precious asset,” he asserted.

The Attorney General noted that the PPP/C Government has a number of programmes dedicated to ensuring the nation’s youths realise their full potential and make meaningful contributions to society.

These include programmes in the health, education and agriculture sectors. Government, he noted, is also working to ensure that the country’s natural resources are prudently managed to create a better future for the young people.

“You have an important agenda in which you, our young people feature prominently. So, many events like this…will be organised that will expose to the type of orientation that we are currently inculcating in the young people of our country,” he told the students.

The youth camp programme is one of many being facilitated by the ministry during the school vacation. The Teach Them Young: Learn to Swim programme was held at the National Aquatic Centre, Liliendaal, which saw some 1,500 students participating.

A self-defense class targeting girls ages 11 to 18 was also organised by the ministry.

