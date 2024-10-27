$283 billion to be invested towards transforming communities in 5 years

– GS Jagdeo

In an unwavering commitment to transforming livelihoods, the government has earmarked $283 billion towards improving housing infrastructure across Guyana, with investments spanning 2020 to 2025. With $230 billion allocated so far, the government aims to invest another $52 billion in 2025.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, detailed the significant investments by his government on Thursday, at Freedom House in Georgetown.

Since 2020, investments focused on developing infrastructure in housing schemes, including in roads, electricity and water, transforming barren landscape into prosperous communities.

“You can’t get a true picture of the vast amounts of work being done in East Bank and East Coast and other parts of the country, especially because these are where the bulk of the demand are… I wish (Guyanese) would fly over and see the massive work being done by Guyanese contractors, transforming barren landscapes, rice fields land into what will be thriving communities of the future,” he expressed during his engagement with the media.

This five-year plan complements the goal of delivering 50,000 house lots by 2025, providing Guyanese with accessibility and improving the quality of life for thousands of Guyanese. Already, the Ministry of Housing and Water has allocated over 30,000 house lots, signalling the government’s staunch commitment to providing housing opportunities.

Approximately, 755 house lots were allocated in Region Two, 812 in Region Three, 23,263 in Region Four and 1,000 thousand in Region Five. Some 1800 lots were allocated in Region Six and another 134 in Region Seven, with nearly thousands allocated in Regions Nine and 10.

“People (who) have their allocations, the infrastructure is being put in and soon they will start being able to go to those places,” the general secretary assured.

The government is also providing housing opportunities to those in the hinterland, with homes to be constructed in Regions One, Seven, Eight and Nine through the Hinterland Housing Programme.

Another success story in the housing sector, includes the steel and cement voucher to support people in building their homes.

“1343 persons have gotten vouchers for steel and cement for small homes. That’s over $300 million have been given to small people to assist them with steel and cement for small homes to offset some increase in steel prices and sand prices,” Dr Jagdeo added.

Jagdeo expressed confidence about the country’s future, particularly due to the large-scale investments facilitated by the government in infrastructure initiatives, including in the housing sector.

