$285 million dormitory to benefit 300 students at Kato Secondary

Some 300 students attending the Kato Secondary school in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) will benefit from a $285 million dormitory set be completed in the near future.

The contract was signed today by manager of Reiaz Akbar General Construction Services, Reiaz Akbar and Region Eight’s Regional Executive Officer, Peter Ramotar.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, MP said he expects the contractor to complete the project on time.

“Tt is our expectation that the project will be completed on time. The Kato secondary school had some issues before… we would not like to negotiate beyond the contracted completion period.”

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, MP, and Minister within the Ministry, Anand Persaud, MP

The dormitory currently being utilised by the school is accommodating approximately 250 students. The minister said the project is one of government’s commitments to enhancing education across Guyana.

“It is part of the wider commitment of our government to enhance education services within our regions and in our Pakaraimas , it is one of the most difficult areas of our country to work in.”

(From left) Region Eight REO, Mr. Peter Ramotar, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, Contractor Reiaz Akbar and Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud, MP

Meanwhile, Minister within the Ministry, Anand Persaud, MP, urged the contractor to employ persons from within the community so that capital will remain in the region.

“From the government and ministry level, expect that employment, some percentage of employment is done within the community, so monies can stay within there, to enhance the lives of people, that is something we have been encouraging contractors to do,” the minister said. The project is among the largest being undertaken by the government in Region Eight. Another $120 million is also being expended on road works across the region.