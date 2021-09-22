$28M excavator handed over to Region Three RDC to enhance agricultural development

The Regional Democratic Council (RDC), in Region Three on Wednesday received a $28 million excavator from the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development to enhance the region’s expanding agriculture sector.

Region Three’s Chairman, Mr. Sheik Ayube on behalf of ministry, handed over the machine to the RDC.

“… in region number three, agriculture is expanding…This excavator will be used in such a manner, to impact the lives of all communities…our government believes in delivering services to each resident of this region,” Mr. Ayube said.

He noted that with the recent changes in the climate and the rainfall, it is important that the region be equipped with the necessary machinery to alleviate flooding.

Meanwhile, Regional Executive Officer (REO), Jagnarine Somwar said the excavator was procured through funds from the Region Three 2021 budget.

“We are hoping regional chairman, that this machine will be put to the type of use that is envisaged in this region…and the more we can do for our people in this region, the more we can do for our farmers. It will enhance not only the lives of everyone in this region but also promote the Government’s policy and vision for a better Guyana,” he said.

The simple handing over ceremony took place at Crane, West Coast Demerara, in the RDC compound.