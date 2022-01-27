$2B budgeted for national school feeding programme

─ over 85,000 nursery, primary students to benefit

Some 85,773 nursery and primary school students across Guyana will this year benefit from government’s national feeding programme, which saw a $2 billion budgetary allocation on Wednesday.

The sum forms part of the massive $74.4 billion injected into the education sector, to provide equal access to education for all Guyanese children.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Hon. Dr. Ashni Singh

During his presentation, on Wednesday, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, M.P, said the feeding programme will address the nutritional intake of young children, improving their attentiveness during classes.

It will also help to push the education ministry’s agenda to increase students’ attendance, especially in the hinterland and riverine communities, amid the covid pandemic.

“We will restructure and expand the national school feeding programme and as such, this will result in the breakfast, juice and biscuit and hot meals programmes being implemented in 902 coastal, hinterland, and riverine, nursery and primary schools.”

This venture will also create job opportunities for persons who are capable of delivering the hot meals programme at these schools.