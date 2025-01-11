$3.7B invested to provide classroom resources to teachers

Teachers across Guyana have benefited from a substantial $3.7 billion investment to equip their classrooms with the resources necessary for effective teaching.

Teachers and parents experienced significant financial strain to acquire educational materials and classroom necessities.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand addressing meeting attendees

Fulfilling its commitment to supporting teachers, the government has introduced a resource cash grant to cover all classroom expenses.

Speaking at a press briefing at the ministry’s National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD), the Minister of Education Priya Manickchand, said the initiative will be expanded this year.

“Teachers complained to us…that they have to spend their own resources to get aids and chalk and so on for the classroom, which means they had less income…There’s no longer any need for teachers to go into their pockets and expend resources in the classroom,” the minister noted.

Minister Manickchand that the intent of the grant is meant “to help teachers be more effective in their classroom.”

The grant can be used by teachers to purchase essential things like chalk, paper, teaching aids, and other essential supplies.

Each school receives funding based on student enrolment and a school’s location. Schools on the coastline receive $4,500 per student, while schools in the hinterland receive $5,500 per student.

A minimum grant of $220,000 is set for smaller schools in remote communities.

The ministry also implemented a seamless distribution process so that schools can receive their grants in a timely fashion.

The funds go directly into the bank accounts of school which eliminates the need for physical cash distribution. For schools where direct bank transfers are not feasible, the ministry delivers the grant directly.

More than 500 schools will receive their grants through this system. Schools are expected to receive their cash grants for the new school term by next week, the minister said.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

