$3.8B invested in upgrading educational infrastructures

In the first half of 2024, the government extended $3.8 billion towards constructing and upgrading education infrastructures nationwide.

This investment is part of a broader strategy to effectively utilise the $135.2 billion earmarked to the education ministry in budget 2024 to strengthen the education sector.

Works ongoing at St Mary’s Secondary School

As of September 2024, seven dormitories and 11 teachers’ living quarters were rehabilitated while multiple efforts were initiated to upgrade and establish additional dormitories and living quarters.

To ensure better access to education in remote communities, plans were implemented to establish secondary schools in Karasabai, Region Nine; Waramuri, Region One; Jawalla and Kopinang in Region Seven, and Micobie, Region Eight.

Meanwhile, St George’s High School, the first science-based learning school of its kind, opened on Monday for the new academic term, two years after the original building was destroyed.

The Christ Church, Hosororo, North Ruimveldt, North West, St Mary’s and Tuschen secondary schools are expected to be completed by year-end.

These efforts are vital to guaranteeing widespread access to secondary education for students.

To cater to students of all education levels, new primary schools in Kuribrong, Pennack and Red Creek are in the procurement process for construction commencement in the second half of the year.

The government also intends to complete the works on primary schools in Lake Mainstay and Augsbury and commence the plans for nursery schools at Mibicuri, Foulis and Tuschen by the end of 2024.

Construction works for the University of Guyana’s new health sciences building are also steadily progressing towards completion in 2025.

In addition to the construction efforts, the first phase of the University of Guyana Student Loan Write-Off Programme saw $203.7 million in student loans being eliminated.

Meanwhile, exemplifying their commitment to strengthening Guyana’s human capital, the government expended $1.6 billion on Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarships.

This investment enabled over 4,000 persons to graduate in May 2024 with various degrees and certificates.

Ongoing construction works at Christ Church

Similarly, another 4,000 Guyanese have registered for the Guyana Technical Education Examination (GTEE) and Technician Certificate and Caribbean Vocational Qualifications (CVQ) programmes.

The Board of Training (BIT) utilised $305.7 million to train persons in agro-processing technologies, heavy-duty equipment operation and other skill sets.

Further, the newly commissioned Guyana Technical Training College (GTTC) has produced its first cohort of 24 graduate students in the oil and gas industry.

The government has also expanded the availability of learning resources by procuring 514,448 textbooks and installing internet access in 32 schools.

By the end of 2024, the education sector will have seen several advancements and transformative progressions aimed at optimally furthering the education of all Guyanese.

