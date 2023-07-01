30 community roads to be rehabilitated in Sophia

-as gov’t ramps-up implementation of community roads programme

Residents of Sophia, Georgetown will continue to feel the government’s presence, as some 30 roads are set to be rehabilitated in the community.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, made the disclosure following a walkabout in the area on Saturday.

The minister began a rigorous exercise of road assessments in ‘B’ and ‘C’ Fields, Sophia, where he announced that works will soon begin on several roads.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, engaging residents in Sophia

“What we are looking to do is to ensure that wherever we are making investments, wherever we are building roads, that they are high-impact and people will benefit from the intervention. We have to be able to answer to the real needs of people,” the minister explained.

A similar exercise will be conducted on the East Bank of Demerara.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, during the walkabout in Sophia

“We have to do this in every region to ensure that we continue to see what is done, and where the gaps are to ensure that we are getting the correct assessments so that when we proceed with our allocations and expenditure for this year, we are getting the required results,” he added.

Further, the public works minister emphasised the importance of placing focus on community roads, as these directly impact the lives of residents.

“We’ve been looking at the big highways and the major billion-dollar projects. But these community streets are really what matters to people because when they come off the highway and they turn off to go into their villages, they want to be able to drive on the road and get there safely, and in comfort,” Minister Edghill underscored.

Accompanied by Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, Minister Edghill visited several communities along the East Coast and engaged with residents, assessing roads in need of repair. Several roads and bridges were identified for rehabilitative works, with priority given to those leading to schools.

Accompanied by Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, Minister Edghill visited several communities along the East Coast

As Local Government Elections came to a close, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic government announced that it will be ramping up the implementation of rehabilitative and constructive works on community roads, as part of its people-centred agenda for development.

This agenda has seen cabinet ministers consistently engaging residents across the country, identifying issues, and making interventions where possible to improve the lives of Guyanese at the grassroots level.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

