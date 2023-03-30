30 Guyanese receive grants from Culture ministry to boost creative arts industry

Some 30 Guyanese each received approximately $1 million through the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports- Cultural and Creative Industry’s Grant programme to further boost the creative arts industry.

Minister, Charles Ramson Jr, said the programme was designed to reach every region.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Charles Ramson Jr. handing over the grant, alongside representatives from the ministry

This policy of inclusivity and diversity is an essential aspect of the initiative, reflecting the government’s commitment to knit the country together and it’s recognition of the importance of culture.

“A condition of our cultural and creative industry’s grant was that every single region at least one grant was earmarked for that region. Even though we didn’t have as many in aggregate from that region you will find people here from Region Nine, Region Seven, Region Eight, Region Six, all over, you will find people being represented from across Guyana. Which shows that it is just not diversity in appearance and diversity in the projects but also diversity in the location, all which combines into the creation of this invisible fabric called our culture uniting our people called Guyanese,” he emphasised at the prize giving ceremony held at the National Cultural Centre on Wednesday.

The annual budget for the project is $30 million. This represents the largest investment of its kind in the Caribbean, both in terms of the amount of money given and the size of the individual grant, which is roughly US$ 5, 000. The ministry received over 200 applications for the grant, indicating a high level of interest in developing the creative arts sector in Guyana.

In addition to the financial grant, the ministry has also created a cohort of cultural and creative industry ambassadors. Every new grantee must commit to becoming a cultural and creative industry’s grant and Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports ambassador.

This initiative will help to promote the country’s creative arts sector both locally and internationally.

Minister Ramson noted that the investment is a significant step towards recognising the cultural and artistic talent of Guyanese. As it will enable artists to create, develop and showcase their work, which will ultimately contribute to the country’s economic growth, by generating significant revenue. Meanwhile, the ministry also distributed the prizes to the Mashramani competition winners in the various categories.

