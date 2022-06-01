$300M road upgrade in Kwakwani for priority areas – Min. Edghill

– Residents welcome much needed investment.

Residents of Kwakwani, Region 10 have been assured that the $300 million in road works slated for the community will commence soon. However, they were informed that priority will be given to areas that have schools, hospitals and where there is heavy traffic of people.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill MP, during a recent visit to the community, said a team of engineers was already on the ground and will return to finalise which roads will be rehabilitated under the budgeted sum.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill in Kwakwani with his team and residents of the community

“The priority that we have are the roads that are heavily used by the majority of people. For example, everybody has to go to the hospital, so the roads in the hospital must be fixed in this go around. The secondary school and primary school are hundreds of children daily and their parents have to go those schools. So, we need to make those roads a matter of priority,” the minister said.

Minister Edghill further explained that roads that cannot be rehabilitated with asphaltic concrete, will be upgraded to a crusher run level. Project engineers on the ground were asked to ensure measurements for roads selected for rehabilitation be made available by Monday, June 6, 2022.

This multi-million dollar investment demonstrates the PPP/C Administration’s commitment to improve the lives of all Guyanese, Minister Edhill posited.

Paris Archer, Councillor Kwakwani NDC

“This is historic, the PPP/C Government in a community where they did not win is spending more money in that community than the government that won the last election spent in the community where they got the vote from.

That is a clear case to show how our politics takes place, we are not looking at where the votes coming, we are looking at what needs to be done. If you add up, all of the APNU did for five years when they were in government, it did not make $300 million. And in one year, the PPP is spending $300 million,” Minister Edghill said.

The mammoth investment in community roads and the decision to make some roads a priority was welcomed by residents.

Paris Archer, Councilor of the Kwakwani Neighbourhood Democratic Council said “we are happy as a community and it is the first time that such a large sum of money has been allocated for Kwakwani in terms of internal roads.”

Cort Simeon Vice- Chairman Kwakwani NDC

Vice- Chairman of the NDC, Cort Simeon also shared similar views. Simeon said “even before that was mentioned here by the minister, we as a council, when we heard about it that is some of the position we had taken to look after the areas that are more needed like the school area and hospital area.”

Government will invest $1.3 billion in infrastructural development between Linden and Kwakwani. The allocation is the largest the communities have received in a single year to date.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

