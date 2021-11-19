31 children trained in ICT through “leaving no child behind” initiative

Some 31 students between the ages of 12 to 17 years, on Friday graduated in Information Communication Technology (ICT) training at the West Ruimveldt Secondary School, Georgetown.

The training offered under the slogan “leaving no child behind” is an initiative taken by the Office of the Prime Minister, and is being administered by the Industry and Innovation Unit which seeks to educate young children in basic ICT programmes across the country.

Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag handing over certificate to a student.

Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag, M.P., while addressing the graduating batch, charged them to use the very interest, they’ve shown in the training programme to focus on other aspects of their school work.

“I commend you; I congratulate you and I’m going to ask you that the interest you’ve shown in this training, that you also put that interest and focus in your other areas of school work, so that you can develop,” the minister said.

Minister Parag also urged them to become ambassadors and to represent their community with the knowledge they would have gained through this initiative.

Director of Industry and Innovation Unit, Mr. Shahrukh Hussain.

Meanwhile, Director of Industry and Innovation Unit, Mr. Shahrukh Hussain urged the students to continue participating in Government’s training programmes, especially in ICT as it plays an important role in the future.

“I’m happy to see so many girls among the participants which shows a lot of interest in ICT, which I’m very proud of. I want to congratulate all of the participants, while I’m proud of all of you, it is my appeal to do not stop here, but rather carry on with this enthusiasm and remember ICT is the future,” he said.

Students graduating from the training program.