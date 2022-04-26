$32.7M Water System Commissioned in Monkey Mountain

-800 persons to now benefit

Some 800 residents in the remote community of Monkey Mountain, Potaro – Sipuruni (Region Eight) can now boast of improved water supply.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal, addresses residents

On Monday, Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal commissioned the $32.7 million Water Supply Improvement Project in the village.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal, addresses residents

“This signals the fulfillment of our People’s Progressive Party/Civic government to develop all communities. When we speak of development, we also refer to your social upliftment and so the delivery of water to villages such as yours is a necessity,” the Minister stated.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal enjoys water from the new system

The new well was drilled through rocks at a depth of 100 meters in central Monkey Mountain, where the schools and health centre operate. It now provides access to 95 percent of residents.

Previously, the community utilized an existing gravity-fed system, which is deteriorated and could not supply adequate water. This system supplied water to the central area, while Section Two, which is approximately 2 kilometers away, has a separate system that pumps water from a nearby creek. Expansion of the new system is currently being explored.

Residents gathered during the commissioning ceremony

“This system belongs to all of you, it is important to the village and as such I ask that you care for it as best as you can,” Minister Croal urged residents in his closing remarks.

Community Service Officers will also be trained in water system operation and maintenance to assist in management of the project.

Director of Hinterland Services, Mr. Ramchand Jailal

Director of Hinterland Services at the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Mr. Ramchand Jailal, further explained that the new well is equipped with a photovoltaic pumping system, with a submersible pump, controller, solar panels and accessories.

The project was completed by R. Kissoon Contracting Services. Other works included installation of 3000 meters of 50mm (2″) polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes & 1000 meters of 19mm (3/4″) pipes with 80 service connections. A reinforced concrete base was also constructed to accommodate four No. 450-gallon storage tanks and galvanized chain-link fence around the well and photovoltaic system.

A view of the new Monkey Mountain Water Supply Improvement Project

Overall, Region Eight is slated to benefit from major investment in the water sector, as the Minister noted that the government aims to increase coverage from 60 percent to 80 percent over the next few years. Regional Chairman, Mr. Headley Pio, Deputy Regional Executive Officer, Mr. Louis Kilkenny and representative of the contracting service, Mr. Rudranauth Roopdeo were also at the commissioning.