32 businesses awarded for their milestone achievements

32 businesses received awards for their milestone achievements as the Small Business Bureau (SBB) hosted its prestige awards ceremony Friday evening at Pegasus Suits Corporate Center, in Kingston Georgetown.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Oneidge Walrond restated the government’s commitment to supporting innovative and sustainable business concepts.

Minister of Tourism Industry & Commerce Hon. Oneidge Walrond addressing recipients at the business awards ceremony

“The government will continue their drive to fund entrepreneurs to bring business concepts to reality in order to fulfil President Ali’s vision to put our country on the global market while helping innovation and sustainability, this in return will address the environmental, social and economic challenges”, the minister noted.

Further, she highlighted that the government has already supported over four thousand businesses with funding adding up to one billion dollars thus far.

The awardees expressed heartfelt gratitude for the assistance they received from the Small Business Bureau (SBB) in developing their businesses and the recognition of their achievements.

One recipient underscored that his business was at rock bottom, to the point he felt like giving up but SBB stepped in and assist him in getting back on his feet.

He said that he never regretted because now his business has achieved significant milestones because of this single move.

Some businesses received one million funding grants at the event to assist in growing their businesses.

Some of the awards were received by Innovation Building Solutions, Greenacres Construction, Landscaping & Maintenance, Essence of Herbs Manufacturing and Boss Chips Enterprises.

Vaon-Marc Hestick owner of Boss Chips Enterprises receiving the award title Small Business Performing Arts Lindani Jamal Anderson owner of Greenacres Construction landscaping and maintenance receiving the award title for innovation building solutions small business The participants of the business awards ceremony

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

